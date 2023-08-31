The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 3.3% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 3,358,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,168. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

