The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Motco increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

