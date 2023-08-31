The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

York Water stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 41,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,833. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. York Water has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $582.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. York Water had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that York Water will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in York Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in York Water by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

