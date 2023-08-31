TheWorks.co.uk plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

WRKS opened at GBX 29.81 ($0.38) on Thursday. TheWorks.co.uk has a 12-month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.40 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,805.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05.

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.