TheWorks.co.uk plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

WRKS opened at GBX 29.81 ($0.38) on Thursday. TheWorks.co.uk has a 12-month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.40 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,805.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS)

