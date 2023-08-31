Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 6.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 417,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 314,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.32.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$458.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

