Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tilray by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Tilray Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 14,152,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,619,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.66.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

