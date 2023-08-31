Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Timken stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.25. 125,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,203. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. Timken has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,923,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 26.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Timken by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

