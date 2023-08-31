Timothy Hoey Sells 7,243 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,855.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,007 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $15,266.67.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 127.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 237.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

