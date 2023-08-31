Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $659.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

