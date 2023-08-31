Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $31.88. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 76,279 shares.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $12,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,602,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 466.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $745.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

