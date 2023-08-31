TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CFO Acquires $44,500.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan D. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TPI Composites Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Roth Mkm downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
