TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CFO Acquires $44,500.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan D. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TPI Composites Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The firm had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 440,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,884,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,468 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Roth Mkm downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

