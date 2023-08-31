Traders Buy Large Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 2,803 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $5,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,884 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 534,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 21,138,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

