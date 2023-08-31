Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,248 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

