Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 802 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

GD stock opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

