Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 34.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 71.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $3,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,756 shares of company stock worth $7,049,205. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $588.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $564.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

