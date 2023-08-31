Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

PXD stock opened at $238.07 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.