Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,480,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

