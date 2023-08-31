Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

