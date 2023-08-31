Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 316.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

