Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $178.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

