Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $201.74 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

