Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 227.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

