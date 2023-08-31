Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $160,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

