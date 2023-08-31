Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $326.64 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.01 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.