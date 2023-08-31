Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

