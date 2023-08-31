Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

