Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $260.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.89 and its 200-day moving average is $239.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

