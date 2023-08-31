Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,035 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -455.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

