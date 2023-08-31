Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of BATS DMAY opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

