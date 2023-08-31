Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMUB opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

