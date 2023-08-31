TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director David Weill Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 595.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

