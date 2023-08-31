TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $65.35, but opened at $67.54. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 40,454 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill acquired 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares in the company, valued at $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,974 shares of company stock worth $2,061,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMDX shares. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

