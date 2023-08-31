Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $122,220.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,751,326.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.59. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo



Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

