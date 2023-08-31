Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Purchases 75,000 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,725.00 ($82,403.23).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Price Performance

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.