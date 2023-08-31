Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.75. 26,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.40. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.