U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.99. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 24,478 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.