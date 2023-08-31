Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,821 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies



Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

