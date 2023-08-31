Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 824.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

