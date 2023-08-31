Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,589,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 162,445 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $50,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

UBER stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.50 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

