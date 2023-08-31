UBS Group Lowers Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) to Neutral

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BZ. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of BZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,650. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 0.41. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 314,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

