UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $25.29

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.29, but opened at $26.60. UBS Group shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 2,385,053 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

UBS Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

