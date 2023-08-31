Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.73. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 39,692 shares trading hands.

UGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

