Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198,388 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.23% of Union Pacific worth $1,508,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.99. 403,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,535. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.25.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

