United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Down 19.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 284,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 156,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

United Health Products Trading Up 21.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

