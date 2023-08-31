United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Down 19.3%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 284,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 156,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
United Health Products Trading Up 21.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
About United Health Products
United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.