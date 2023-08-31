United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

