US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.10

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 145825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

