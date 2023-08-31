US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.10

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 145825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.07.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
