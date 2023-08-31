Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

