Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director William Sean Guest Buys 31,800 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$66,780.00.
Valeura Energy Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$222.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
