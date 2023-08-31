Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director William Sean Guest Buys 31,800 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest bought 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$66,780.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$222.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

