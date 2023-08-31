VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 125.2% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $155.40 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

