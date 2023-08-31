Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1985 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 30,659 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

